KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KEPCO 17,480 UP 80
SamsungSecu 39,200 UP 650
KG DONGBU STL 8,150 UP 120
SKTelecom 51,300 0
HyundaiElev 48,650 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDS 149,800 UP 6,200
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,700 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,965 UP 110
ShinpoongPharm 12,800 UP 300
Handsome 19,580 UP 130
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp419 50 UP350
Asiana Airlines 10,640 UP 170
COWAY 54,100 UP 3,100
NCsoft 257,000 UP 2,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,100 UP 1,800
COSMAX 120,400 DN 900
KIWOOM 94,300 UP 1,900
Hanwha Ocean 25,050 UP 1,850
HD Hyundai Infracore 7,350 UP 120
DWEC 4,390 UP 160
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 59,300 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 319,500 UP 1,000
SamyangFood 199,600 DN 10,400
KEPCO KPS 34,800 UP 600
LG H&H 343,500 UP 9,500
LGCHEM 480,000 UP 15,000
KEPCO E&C 56,500 UP 1,200
ShinhanGroup 36,300 UP 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,650 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,900 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 106,700 UP 3,400
Celltrion 165,000 UP 5,900
TKG Huchems 21,900 UP 350
JB Financial Group 10,990 UP 110
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,400 UP 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,500 UP 900
KIH 59,100 UP 800
Youngone Corp 48,400 DN 3,400
CSWIND 50,100 UP 2,800
GKL 14,250 UP 350
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
Seoul warns N. Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign criticism
(2nd LD) U.N. Command member states vow united response if S. Korea attacked
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
U.S. approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats
Unionized Seoul subway workers set to hold second strike