KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KOLON IND 42,650 UP 1,150
HanmiPharm 303,000 UP 9,500
SD Biosensor 11,500 UP 470
Meritz Financial 58,100 UP 1,700
BNK Financial Group 7,090 DN 20
DGB Financial Group 8,270 DN 20
emart 76,700 UP 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY448 50 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 47,150 DN 150
PIAM 29,000 UP 300
HANJINKAL 50,800 UP 2,350
CHONGKUNDANG 119,900 0
DoubleUGames 47,500 UP 1,350
HL MANDO 34,950 UP 950
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 732,000 UP 12,000
GS 42,800 UP 750
LIG Nex1 96,200 DN 1,500
Fila Holdings 39,300 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,400 UP 5,800
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,900 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,745 DN 85
AMOREPACIFIC 136,000 UP 2,100
FOOSUNG 11,130 UP 260
SK Innovation 139,700 UP 5,400
POONGSAN 36,700 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 54,600 UP 1,100
Hansae 22,350 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 81,500 DN 1,000
SLCORP 32,150 UP 2,100
Yuhan 63,000 UP 700
SamsungElec 72,200 UP 1,400
NHIS 10,430 UP 140
GC Corp 108,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 15,200 UP 710
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 448,500 UP 13,500
KPIC 155,200 UP 3,800
GS Retail 24,850 DN 250
Ottogi 393,000 DN 9,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,450 UP 120
KIA CORP. 81,500 UP 3,300
