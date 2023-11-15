KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngpoong 509,000 UP 12,500
Hanwha 24,500 UP 150
DB HiTek 54,600 0
CJ 87,500 DN 1,300
SK hynix 134,100 UP 4,100
LX INT 29,950 UP 400
TaihanElecWire 12,040 UP 190
Hyundai M&F INS 29,700 DN 50
HYBE 211,000 UP 6,500
SK ie technology 68,000 UP 1,900
DL E&C 36,300 UP 500
kakaopay 43,500 UP 2,450
K Car 10,320 UP 50
SKSQUARE 48,650 UP 350
Daesang 20,150 DN 500
SKNetworks 5,720 UP 60
ORION Holdings 16,040 UP 140
AmoreG 29,900 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 182,500 UP 7,300
Daewoong 15,450 UP 100
TaekwangInd 611,000 UP 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,810 UP 10
KAL 21,950 UP 550
LG Corp. 84,300 UP 3,000
POSCO FUTURE M 297,500 UP 2,000
Boryung 9,630 UP 140
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,550 UP 950
Shinsegae 173,900 UP 2,200
Nongshim 442,500 DN 42,500
SGBC 56,100 UP 1,900
Hyosung 64,100 UP 600
LOTTE 29,100 DN 200
GCH Corp 14,950 UP 60
LotteChilsung 157,200 UP 2,000
COSMOCHEM 36,300 UP 1,050
POSCO Holdings 474,000 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 81,600 UP 2,700
HITEJINRO 23,100 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 79,700 UP 200
