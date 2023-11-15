S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 15, 2023
All News 16:38 November 15, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.750 3.792 -4.2
2-year TB 3.798 3.893 -9.5
3-year TB 3.744 3.857 -11.3
10-year TB 3.815 3.980 -16.5
2-year MSB 3.787 3.874 -8.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.591 4.704 -11.3
91-day CD 3.830 3.830 0.0
(END)
