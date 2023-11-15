The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(LEAD) Yoon departs for San Francisco to attend APEC summit

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for San Francisco on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he is expected to call for stronger solidarity, promote trade liberalization, and discuss a response to military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee embarked on the three-day visit to San Francisco to attend the gathering of leaders from the 21 APEC member economies under this year's theme of "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All."



Ex-senior police official found dead amid corruption probe

SEOUL -- A former senior police official was found dead Wednesday amid an investigation into suspicions of corruption involving him.

Police found the former senior superintendent general, the third-highest rank in the police, on a hill in Hanam, just southeast of Seoul, at around 10 a.m. while searching the area after his family filed a missing person's report the previous day.



JCS chairman nominee says 2018 military agreement limits surveillance on N. Korea

SEOUL -- The nominee for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement poses limits to the South Korean military's surveillance on North Korea and live-fire drills near the maritime border.

Adm. Kim Myung-soo made the remark during a confirmation hearing on his nomination as South Korea is reviewing whether to partially suspend the agreement aimed at preventing military clashes near the border amid rising North Korean threats.



(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. stage joint air drills with B-52H bombers over Yellow Sea

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States staged joint air drills Wednesday, involving two U.S. B-52H strategic bombers, over the Yellow Sea, Seoul's defense ministry said, in the latest show of force against North Korea.

South Korean F-35A, F-15K, and U.S. F-35B and F-16 fighter jets escorted the nuclear-capable bombers during the drills, the ministry said, as the allies seek to bolster security cooperation against growing North Korean military threats.



DP demands Yoon withdraw nomination of new JCS chief

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) demanded Wednesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol withdraw the nomination of a new Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) chairman, accusing the nominee of trading stock during working hours and playing golf when North Korea fired a long-range missile.

The DP raised the accusations during a parliamentary confirmation hearing for the JCS chairman nominee, Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo, along with other suspicions that Kim's daughter was involved in a school bullying case.



S. Korea pushes to include abductee issue as official agenda item for inter-Korean talks

SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Wednesday it will push to discuss the issue of South Koreans abducted by North Korea as an official agenda item if the two Koreas resume dialogue.

The move is part of the fourth basic plan for the development of inter-Korean relations, a five-year blueprint for the government's policy on North Korea. Earlier in the day, Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho reported details of the 2023-27 basic plan to the National Assembly.



S. Korea captain Son Heung-min prepared for 'thorny path' to 2026 FIFA World Cup

SEOUL -- As he gears up for his fourth World Cup qualifying tournament, South Korea captain Son Heung-min said Wednesday he isn't sure if he will stay on the national team throughout the three-year process.

But what he was certain of was that it will not always be smooth sailing for the Taegeuk Warriors.



S. Korea seeks support for World Expo bid in APEC ministerial meeting

SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign minister has sought support for the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the latest diplomatic push, just two weeks ahead of the announcement of a winner.

Park Jin stressed that the expo in the southeastern port city of Busan will serve as the ideal venue for discussions on climate change, the digital divide, inequality and other global challenges, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

