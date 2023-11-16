(LEAD) S. Korea's biggest game fair G-Star kicks off in Busan

(ATTN: UPDATES headline, lead, photos; TRIMS; ADDS president's comments in para 8)

By Kim Na-young

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- G-Star, South Korea's biggest annual gaming trade show, kicked off in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday, its organizer said.

A total of 1,037 companies from 42 countries will operate more than 3,320 booths at BEXCO until Sunday, making this year's G-Star the biggest ever event, according to the organizing committee.

Major domestic companies, including NCsoft Corp., Krafton Inc. and this year's host Wemade Co., will introduce their latest marquee titles, and a roundtable discussion among key leaders from global gaming companies will be held to discuss recent trends in the games industry in the first two days.



A photo of the opening ceremony of G-Star, South Korea's biggest annual game fair, which kicked off in the southeastern port city of Busan on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

Returning to the fair for the first time in eight years, NCsoft plans to unveil new games to hit the market starting next year, including its massively multiplayer online role-playing game Throne and Liberty, role-playing video game Project BSS, third-person shooter LLL and action battle brawler Battle Crush.

Krafton will take the wraps off two new games -- Dark and Darker Mobile and inZOI, and Wemade will also introduce two new titles -- Legend of Ymir and Fantastic Baseball 4.

Smilegate will showcase Lost Ark Mobile to the public for the first time.

As part of the gaming exhibition, various events will be held across Busan, including a drone show and a firework festival by Wemade at Haeundae Beach and a fighting game competition at Busan E-sports Arena.



People wait in line on Nov. 16, 2023, to attend South Korea's biggest game fair, G-Star, taking place at the BEXCO conference center in the southeastern port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

"The game industry accounts for 70 percent of South Korea's content exports and has a big forward and backward link to the digital industry," President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a congratulatory video message, vowing to support the sector to increase its global competitiveness and become a worldwide leader.

On Wednesday, Culture Minister Yu In-chon visited the G-Star venue and said the government will help the industry diversify the gaming export market currently concentrated on China and create a fair gaming environment for the industry and users.

