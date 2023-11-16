Yoon, Kishida to hold bilateral summit in San Francisco: report
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco this week, Kyodo News reported Wednesday.
The two leaders will meet Thursday for what will be their first bilateral summit since September when they met on the margins of a Group of 20 summit in India, the Japanese news agency said, citing the Japanese government.
Yoon and Kishida are also scheduled to hold a discussion on cutting-edge science and technology at Stanford University on Friday.
The series of meetings comes as Seoul-Tokyo relations have warmed significantly following the Yoon administration's decision in March to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor without asking for contributions from the companies involved.
