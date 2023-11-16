U.S. authorizes potential sale of AIM-9X air-to-air missiles to S. Korea amid N. Korean threats

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved a potential sale to South Korea of AIM-9X air-to-air missiles and related equipment to help improve the East Asian ally's defense capabilities, a government agency said Wednesday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) under the Department of Defense made the announcement on the potential government-to-government Foreign Military Sale (FMS) estimated to cost US$52.1 million.

The South Korean government has made a request to buy 42 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II+ Tactical Missiles, 10 AIM-9X Sidewinder Captive Air Training Missiles, missile containers and other pieces of related equipment, according to DSCA.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region," DSCA said in a press release.

"The proposed sale will improve the Republic of Korea's capability to meet current and future threats while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies," it added.

The approval came a day after North Korea claimed that it recently conducted ground tests of new high-thrust solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles -- an indication that it is doubling down on its project to refine missile capabilities.

DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale earlier in the day as the sale requires congressional endorsement.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that the State Department approved a potential sale to South Korea of Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) shipborne missile interceptors and related equipment under an FMS program estimated to cost US$650 million.



This file photo, captured from the U.S. Air Force's website, shows an F-16 fighter jet firing a missile. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

