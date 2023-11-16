Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 November 16, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Seniors frequent humble theaters, restaurants to survive high-flying prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Public welfare bills pigeonholed amid political strife (Kookmin Daily)
-- Small satellite political parties expected to mushroom ahead of general elections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ministry of population security is needed to tackle demographic crisis: experts (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to supply another 80,000 new homes in five selected cities (Segye Times)
-- Political parties clash over R&D budget (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Snowballing corruption probe leads to death of senior police officer (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Doctors in remote places suffer from heavy workload (Hankyoreh)
-- Political parties focus on instant economic policies for upcoming general elections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to supply new homes in regions around Han River and semiconductor clusters (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Windfall tax deals blow to European petroleum giants (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Samsung drops ASML shares for $3.3 billion war chest (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi (Korea Herald)
-- AI competition takes center stage in auto industry (Korea Times)
(END)

