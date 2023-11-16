Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Seniors frequent humble theaters, restaurants to survive high-flying prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Public welfare bills pigeonholed amid political strife (Kookmin Daily)
-- Small satellite political parties expected to mushroom ahead of general elections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ministry of population security is needed to tackle demographic crisis: experts (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to supply another 80,000 new homes in five selected cities (Segye Times)
-- Political parties clash over R&D budget (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Snowballing corruption probe leads to death of senior police officer (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Doctors in remote places suffer from heavy workload (Hankyoreh)
-- Political parties focus on instant economic policies for upcoming general elections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to supply new homes in regions around Han River and semiconductor clusters (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Windfall tax deals blow to European petroleum giants (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung drops ASML shares for $3.3 billion war chest (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi (Korea Herald)
-- AI competition takes center stage in auto industry (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Seoul warns N. Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign criticism
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. stage joint air drills with B-52H bombers over Yellow Sea
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min prepared for 'thorny path' to 2026 FIFA World Cup
-
U.S. approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests newly developed solid-fuel engines for new-type IRBM: KCNA