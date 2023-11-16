S. Korean, Japanese FMs push for talks with their Chinese counterpart
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan have agreed to continue consultations to hold a joint meeting with their Chinese counterpart at the earliest possible date, South Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday.
The consensus was reached in a meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, on Wednesday (local time) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, the ministry said.
The three countries are working out details to hold talks among their foreign ministers in South Korea's port city of Busan later this month, according to the ministry.
The possible ministerial talks could pave the way for a trilateral summit of their leaders, which last took place in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu in December 2019.
Also Wednesday, Park and Kamikawa welcomed the "in-depth discussions" made at last month's vice-ministerial "strategic dialogue," which marked the first such meeting since 2014.
The two sides agreed to continue cooperation to counter global challenges as they discussed North Korea's nuclear issue, as well as the Ukrainian war and the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to the ministry.
