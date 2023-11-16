S. Korea elected to UNESCO executive board
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been elected to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the fifth consecutive term since 2007, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
The election to the 58-member body for the 2023-27 period took place at the 42nd UNESCO General Conference in Paris on Wednesday. Since its first election in 1987, South Korea has held the executive board membership, except for the 2003-07 period.
"As an executive board member of UNESCO for the next four years, our government will actively participate in the discussions at UNESCO, and make active efforts to help achieve its goal of international peace and common prosperity for mankind," the ministry said in a press release.
Other elected countries in the Asia-Pacific group are Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
