LG Electronics to release EV chargers in U.S. market in 2024
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will introduce electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the United States next year as part of its strategy to advance into the fast-growing EV charging solutions business.
Its 11 kilowatt wall-mounted and stand-type slow chargers, and 175 kW fast-charging models will be available in the U.S. market in the first half of 2024, according to LG.
The company said 11 kW units are equipped with a load management solution that automatically controls the output according to the power situation in commercial spaces, such as shopping malls and supermarkets, providing stable quality charging services even with limited power capacity.
The fast-charging model will support both Combined Charging Standard version 1 and North American Charging Standard connectors to provide a more convenient charging experience for customers.
LG said it will expand its EV charger lineup for commercial and long-distance travel in the second half of next year in a bid to meet the rising demand of U.S. customers.
The South Korean company, which began developing EV charging solutions in 2018, has been focusing on the booming business since it acquired HiEV Charger, formerly known as AppleMango, a South Korean electric vehicle battery charger developer, in 2022.
It was part of LG's plans to strengthen its business portfolio by creating synergies with its EV components business, regarded as the company's future growth drive.
