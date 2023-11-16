Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 16, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/06 Rain 60

Incheon 09/07 Rain 60

Suwon 08/05 Rain 60

Cheongju 09/04 Rain 60

Daejeon 09/04 Rain 70

Chuncheon 06/01 Rain 60

Gangneung 12/06 Sunny 60

Jeonju 10/05 Rain 70

Gwangju 10/06 Rain 70

Jeju 16/11 Rain 80

Daegu 10/03 Sunny 60

Busan 16/08 Sunny 80

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!