Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 16, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/06 Rain 60
Incheon 09/07 Rain 60
Suwon 08/05 Rain 60
Cheongju 09/04 Rain 60
Daejeon 09/04 Rain 70
Chuncheon 06/01 Rain 60
Gangneung 12/06 Sunny 60
Jeonju 10/05 Rain 70
Gwangju 10/06 Rain 70
Jeju 16/11 Rain 80
Daegu 10/03 Sunny 60
Busan 16/08 Sunny 80
(END)
