S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm cooperation in Indo-Pacific trade talks
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the U.S. reaffirmed their commitment to seeking positive outcomes from the trade sector of the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), the trade ministry said Thursday.
Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to share ideas on pending issues on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco this week, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
During the meeting, Ahn and Tai shared the progress made in the IPEF negotiations and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving positive outcomes for the trade pillar of the framework.
The IPEF was launched by U.S. President Joe Biden in 2022 in a move seen as being aimed at countering China's growing influence in the region. It involves a total of 14 member nations, including South Korea and the United States.
The initiative has four pillars -- trade, supply chain resilience, a clean economy and a fair economy -- and participants reached an agreement on the supply chain resilience pillar during a meeting in May.
Ahn, meanwhile, conducted a separate meeting with his Indian counterpart to explore ways to enhance the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that came into effect in 2010.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Seoul warns N. Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign criticism
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. stage joint air drills with B-52H bombers over Yellow Sea
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min prepared for 'thorny path' to 2026 FIFA World Cup
-
U.S. approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests newly developed solid-fuel engines for new-type IRBM: KCNA
-
(3rd LD) Yoon arrives in San Francisco to attend APEC summit