SM, British producer Moon & Back to make boy group
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- SM Entertainment said Thursday it has recently sealed a deal with a British company to create a boy group.
The South Korean entertainment giant made an agreement on the production with British producer Moon & Back Media, founded by veteran executives Dawn Airey, Nigel Hall and Russ Lindsay.
The trio spent decades at the forefront of the British entertainment industry, producing many of the world's most successful television shows, with Hall co-creating "The X Factor" and "Got Talent" franchises.
"The leading K-pop producer SM and reality TV show expert Moon & Back joined hands to create a boy group targeted for the global market," SM said in a press release, adding it is the first such collaboration between the two countries.
"The deal marks the start for SM to develop and invest in the intellectual property of artists and their music on the global scale," SM said.
Moon & Back will cast members for a potential boy group in Britain, while SM will handle music, choreography and music videos.
The two plan to create a six-part TV series on the production process, with an aim to air it in the second half of next year.
