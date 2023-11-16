S. Korea's military holds amphibious landing drills
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy and Marine Corps began weeklong amphibious landing training near the eastern coast Thursday, the Navy said.
The joint drills were taking place in and around Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as part of the annual Hoguk exercise that has been under way since last month, it said.
About 3,400 troops joined the exercise that mobilized naval vessels, helicopters and assault amphibious vehicles, including the Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship.
The training for the "decisive action" phase of the major amphibious landing exercise is designed to improve the Navy and Marine Corps' joint operation capabilities, it said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
