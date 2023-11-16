The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 16, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.69 3.69
2-M 3.82 3.82
3-M 3.99 4.00
6-M 4.10 4.11
12-M 4.12 4.15
