S. Korean economy to grow 2 pct in 2024: biz body

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy is likely to grow 2 percent in 2024 from this year on a recovery in exports and a base effect despite sluggish private consumption, a leading business body said Thursday.

The projection by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) is lower than forecasts by the Korean government and other domestic and foreign institutions.

The government has anticipated a 2.4 percent expansion next year, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has put forward a 2.1 percent gain.

The state-run Korea Development Institute (KDI) has projected Asia's fourth-largest economy to grow 2.2 percent in the coming year amid a gradual economic recovery on the back of rising exports.

"The Korean economy is expected to recover in 2024 from this year's low growth on improving exports stemming from a gradual recovery in the world economy," the FKI said.



Yet, domestic demand will likely bounce back after the second half of next year when monetary tightening is expected to come to an end, the country's largest business lobby added.

Stung by slumping exports and anemic consumer spending, South Korea's economy is widely expected to grow in the low 1 percent range this year.

For this year, the economy is expected to grow 1.3 percent, the same level as the federation predicted in August.

The FKI further said the Korean economy could face major risks, such as high private-sector debt and Seoul's handling of its plunging exports to China, South Korea's top trading partner, next year.

The federation said South Korea's private consumption and capital expenditures will likely improve slightly in 2024, with construction investment expected to remain in the doldrums.

Private consumption is projected to expand 2 percent next year, and facility investments are forecast to grow 3 percent amid a recovery in the global IT industry.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.5 percent in 2024 amid stable raw material prices and a strong dollar, with South Korea likely to post a current account surplus of US$43 billion, according to the FKI.

(END)