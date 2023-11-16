Seoul shares down late Thurs. morning despite U.S. gains
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Thursday morning despite overnight gains on Wall Street buoyed by cooler-than-expected inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had lost 6.94 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,479.73 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks closed higher overnight following reports that the producer price index rose at a lower-than-expected rate in October, providing an additional sign of slowing inflation one day after the country reported a slower-than-expected increase in the consumer price index.
The Dow Jones Industrial average added 0.47 percent, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.07 percent.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.23 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.19 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 1.77 percent, while top portal operator Naver slipped 2.19 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.93 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia surging 2.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,307.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.60 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
