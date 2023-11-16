COVID-19 infections down for 2nd week
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The weekly count of COVID-19 patients in South Korea fell 29 percent in the second week of November, marking a decline for two consecutive weeks, data showed Thursday.
The number of additional patients came to 6,174 during the second week of November, compared with 8,673 posted the previous week, according to the report by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
In the first week of November, the number of patients edged down 1 percent, after experiencing a 19 percent rise a week earlier.
Among the new cases, people aged 60 and above accounted for 39.2 percent, up 0.7 percentage point on-week.
The government downgraded the infection level of COVID-19 to Class 4, the lowest level, on par with the seasonal flu, on Aug. 31.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
