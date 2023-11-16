Lotte Giants re-sign pitcher Wilkerson
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Lotte Giants announced Thursday they will bring back American pitcher Aaron Wilkerson for another year, after the right-hander's successful half-season performance in 2023.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Wilkerson agreed to a one-year deal that could pay him up to US$950,000. He will make $600,000 in annual salary and $150,000 in signing bonus, and can earn another $200,000 maximum in incentives.
Wilkerson joined the Giants in July this year as a replacement for Dan Straily. In 13 starts, Wilkerson went 7-2 with a 2.26 ERA over 79 2/3 innings. He struck out 81 and walked 20.
Wilkerson pitched at least six innings 11 times.
He was also part of a combined no-hitter on Aug. 6. After Wilkerson tossed seven hitless frames against the SSG Landers, relievers Koo Seung-min and Kim Won-jung also kept the opponents without a hit over the final two innings for just the third combined no-hitter in KBO history.
After missing out on the postseason for the sixth consecutive season and 11th time in the past 12 years, the Giants are undergoing an overhaul. They hired a new manager in Kim Tae-hyoung in October and are also looking for a new general manager.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
(3rd LD) Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min prepared for 'thorny path' to 2026 FIFA World Cup
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. stage joint air drills with B-52H bombers over Yellow Sea
-
(3rd LD) Yoon arrives in San Francisco to attend APEC summit
-
U.S. approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests newly developed solid-fuel engines for new-type IRBM: KCNA