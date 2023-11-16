PPP to propose bill to include Gimpo under Seoul as early as Thursday: lawmaker
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) will propose a special bill aimed at merging the satellite city of Gimpo into the country's capital of Seoul later Thursday, a lawmaker said.
The PPP's plan to include Gimpo in Seoul has been one of the most talked about topics in South Korean politics lately. The Gimpo municipal government is in favor of becoming part of Seoul, but the proposal also faced criticism that the PPP is trying to bolster voter support ahead of the April general elections.
The contentious plan to integrate the two cities has picked up speed, with the mayors of the two cities holding a meeting last week to discuss the matter.
"We decided to propose one-point special legislation which only includes the city of Gimpo. It will be proposed as early as by the afternoon," Cho said after a meeting of the PPP's special committee on the new city project.
"The incorporation will happen gradually with a grace period," Cho said.
Other adjacent cities near Seoul will not be included in the envisioned bill due to administrative complications, he said.
