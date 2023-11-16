Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon names new justice of Constitutional Court

All News 15:32 November 16, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday named Cheong Hyung-sik, a senior judge, as a new justice of the Constitutional Court.

Cheong, the chief of the Daejeon High Court, was nominated to replace Yoon Nam-seok and become a new member of the nine-person panel.

Cheong Hyung-sik, a nominee for the new justice of the Constitutional Court (Yonhap)

Cheong Hyung-sik, a nominee for the new justice of the Constitutional Court (Yonhap)


