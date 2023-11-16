DP task force calls for impeaching Justice Minister Han
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- A task force of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said Thursday the party should consider impeaching Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, after the minister criticized the party for abusing parliamentary impeachments for political purposes.
Han made the remark earlier this week, slamming the DP for seeking to impeach two prosecutors over allegations of irregularities and likening the impeachment push to the government abusing its power and filing a petition asking the Constitutional Court to dissolve the DP.
"Minister Han spoke about a political party's dissolution ... We cannot overlook this," Rep. Kim Yong-min, chief of the DP's task force on crimes by prosecutors, said. "We need to send a clear warning about Minister Han's inappropriate remark and his angry response that appeared to be violating the Constitution."
"There are growing demands from people that Han should be impeached. Although the task force is for crimes committed by prosecutors, we could review impeaching Minister Han, who was a former prosecutor, if necessary," Kim said.
The DP's leadership, however, appears to be distancing itself from the push.
In a radio interview, one of the DP's senior members, Rep. Park Chan-dae, said the party is willing to push ahead with impeachment motions against prosecutors as soon as corruption is found, but gave a vague answer to whether Han should also be subject to an impeachment, saying "indifference is the answer."
