Klinsmann impressed with growth of PSG midfielder Lee Kang-in

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- After his team handled Singapore 5-0 on Thursday in their first qualifying match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann said he is particularly impressed with the continued development of midfielder Lee Kang-in.

Klinsmann singled out the 22-year-old playmaker for Paris Saint-Germain as a crucial player in matches against defense-first foes such as Singapore. Lee assisted on the match's first goal late in the first half and scored one himself in the second half at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital.



South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann reacts to a play against Singapore during the teams' Group C match in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualification tournament at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

"When you play teams that play against you very defensively, you need creativity. You need players that can cross the balls in, you need runs into the box, you need fast passing, high tempo and getting balls if possible maybe behind the backline if there's a little bit of space. Kang-in can play these balls," Klinsmann said, following the win at Seoul World Cup Stadium. "He can score himself. The growth of Kang-in over the last six months is a joy for us as coaches."

Klinsmann, who took over the South Korean reins in March, has not been shy about deploying Lee on a regular basis. That's a departure from Klinsmann's predecessor, Paulo Bento, who was once booed heartily by South Korean fans for benching Lee at home despite the player's passing chops and creativity.

Klinsmann said Lee has become "very, very responsible on the field."

"He understands now, step by step, not only to do his thing in the game going forward and maybe scoring a goal or giving an assist and being a dribbler and all that ... he also works hard defensively," the coach said. "We coaches try to teach him that it always goes both ways because Luis Enrique at Paris Saint-Germain does the same thing. It's fantastic for Korean football and the national team to have a player like him to go to a completely new level."



South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann (R) shakes hands with his captain Son Heung-min after their 5-0 win over Singapore in the teams' Group C match in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualification tournament at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

Klinsmann praised the rest of the team for their "very professional performance."

"We needed to have patience in this game. Until you score the first goal, it's very, very difficult to play teams like Singapore, who basically come to defend with two blocks of five," Klinsmann said. "It was very difficult to get through there all the time. But then once you unlocked the results and the goals came. And the players enjoyed themselves very well."

Singapore had a goal wiped out on an offside ruling following a free kick, and Klinsmann said South Korea must avoid lapses against teams that look to score off set-pieces or counter breaks.

"When you play these types of games, you never know how it develops. You need badly the first goal and also you have to be careful not to concede the goal," he said. "You need to avoid making mistakes there defensively and you need to continue to play high tempo the whole time to get hopefully the opponent tired. Five-nil, it's a nice score line to read but it doesn't really show you the energy and effort you have to invest in order to get to that score line."



South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann (L) shakes hands with his players after their 5-0 win over Singapore in the teams' Group C match in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualification tournament at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)