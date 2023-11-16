S. Korean-born Singapore footballer 'grateful' for opportunity to play in Seoul

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Born in South Korea but now representing Singapore in football, midfielder Song Ui-young had an experience Thursday night that he'll never forget.

Song played for his adopted country in a World Cup qualifying match against his native country at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Though South Korea pounded Singapore 5-0 on this damp and frigid night, Song came away with warm feelings in his heart.



Song Ui-young of Singapore (C) dribbles the ball against South Korea during the teams' Group C match in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualification tournament at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I am very grateful. This was a special experience," said Song, who moved to Singapore at age 18 and acquired his Singaporean citizenship in 2021. Now 30 years old, Song has 21 caps so far.

"My family came here to watch me play, and it's been five years since they last saw me in action because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Song added. "I was so nervous that I barely got any sleep last night. But once I arrived at the stadium, I began to feel more comfortable. I was able to get my focus back during the warmup."

Singapore are No. 155 in the latest FIFA rankings, while South Korea sit at No. 24. But Song's team held South Korea without a goal for the first 44 minutes, and the midfielder believes going up against such a strong foe can only help Singapore grow.

"They have a lot of world-class players in South Korea, and we could sense that difference in talent," Song said. "But we will have a chance to play them at home next year and I am looking forward to that."

Song said on the eve of the match that it had been a dream of his to play at Seoul World Cup Stadium, considered the mecca of South Korean football. But with over 64,000 fans cheering against Singapore, Song admitted the atmosphere was "quite intimidating."



Song Ui-young of Singapore (L) battles Lee Kang-in of South Korea for the ball during the teams' Group C match in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualification tournament at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Once I got into the rhythm of the match, I was able to start relaxing a bit," Song said. "I thought I would enjoy the sound of cheering from Korean fans, but it was quite intimidating."

Song said he was star-struck in the presence of Son Heung-min, the South Korean captain and star forward for Tottenham Hotspur.

"I've never done anything like it, but I waited after the match to swap shirts with him. He's a superstar," Song said. "In the past, I heard about how he had become so successful as a player and how he trained. And he told me he'd heard a lot about me, too. So we got to talking a little bit after the match."

Song has played club football in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. And he's now inspired to take his talent to bigger and better leagues.

"I think there's a significant gap between South Korean football and Southeast Asian football," he said. "I'd love to challenge myself in the K League or in Japan, after going up against so many great players here."



Song Ui-young of Singapore (R) dribbles the ball against South Korea during the teams' Group C match in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualification tournament at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)



