(LEAD) Yoon highlights threat posed by Russia-N. Korea military cooperation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol highlighted the threat posed by military cooperation between Russia and North Korea in his meetings with leaders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit Thursday, according to his office.

In bilateral meetings with the leaders of Peru, Japan, Chile and Vietnam, Yoon "stressed that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a threat to global security and discussed ways to work together against such illegal cooperation that undermines the rules-based order," Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters.

The remarks come as North Korea is believed to have provided Russia with munitions and weapons for its war in Ukraine in exchange for Moscow's help with Pyongyang's weapons programs.

Yoon and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte reaffirmed during their meeting that their countries are comprehensive strategic partners sharing core values, the presidential office said in a press release.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte during their talks in San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2023, on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. (Yonhap)

South Korea and Peru marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year and Thursday's summit was the first between their leaders in eight years.

"The president noted the defense industry cooperation that has taken place between the two countries thus far in diverse areas, including KT-1P turboprop trainers and naval vessels, and said he is aware that the Peruvian government is pushing to introduce wheeled armored vehicles and new fighter jets," the presidential office said.

"(Yoon) asked for Peru's interest and support for our companies' armored cars and FA-50s that have proven their excellence," it added.

Yoon additionally voiced hope for increased cooperation in the minerals sector, given that Peru is one of the world's largest producers of copper, silver and zinc.

He also sought Peru's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.

Boluarte said she hopes to continue defense industry cooperation with South Korea, and to see the active participation of South Korean companies in various infrastructure projects being pursued in Peru.

The two leaders promised close cooperation ahead of Peru's APEC chairmanship next year and South Korea's chairmanship in 2025, to ensure the forum contributes to prosperity and sustainable growth within the APEC region.

In his meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Yoon expressed South Korea's wish to establish a "critical minerals partnership" with the South American country, which has the largest lithium reserves in the world, the presidential office said.

