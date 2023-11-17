Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- U.S., China only open communication channel to 'avoid conflict' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S., China only open communication channel where leaders can directly talk via phone in case of emergency (Kookmin Daily)
-- No 'killer' questions on university entrance exam, with Korean, math, English all tricky (Donga Ilbo)
-- No 'killer' questions, but Korean, math, English all tricky (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S., China restore hotline, disagree on Taiwan, export controls (Segye Times)
-- University entrance exam was difficult enough even without 'killer' questions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S., China communicate on military, do not on trade, Taiwan (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S., China restore military channel, take breather from tension (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S., China ease tension but do not solve Taiwan issue (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Xi refutes Taiwan invasion rumors (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S., China leaders agree only on 'competition without conflict' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Students breathe free after life-defining test (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath (Korea Herald)
-- President meets Apple CEO, pledges firm support (Korea Times)
(END)
