Yoon, Biden, Kishida set to meet on sidelines of APEC summit
All News 08:20 November 17, 2023
By Lee Haye-ah
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are set to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Yoon's office said Thursday.
No other details were provided.
The three leaders last held a trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland in August.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
Most Saved
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Pianist Cho Seong-jin to perform with Berlin Philharmonic this week in Seoul
-
Nuclear arms of N. Korea, China, Russia pose 'existential' dangers to U.S., its allies: report
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min prepared for 'thorny path' to 2026 FIFA World Cup
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. stage joint air drills with B-52H bombers over Yellow Sea
-
Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center
-
S. Korea cruise past Singapore to kick off World Cup qualification