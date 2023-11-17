Yoon, Biden, Kishida set to meet on sidelines of APEC summit

By Lee Haye-ah

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are set to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Yoon's office said Thursday.

No other details were provided.

The three leaders last held a trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland in August.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) poses for a photo with U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as they attend a luncheon following a trilateral summit meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, in this Aug. 18, 2023, file photo. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

