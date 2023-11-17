(LEAD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida meet at APEC summit for trilateral photo
(ATTN: UPDATES with photo session; CHANGES headline, photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met for a trilateral photo on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on Thursday.
The three leaders did not make remarks as they posed for the photo at the Moscone Center, the APEC summit venue.
Yoon and Kishida held bilateral talks earlier Thursday, while the three last held a trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland in August.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
