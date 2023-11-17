Confirmed cases of lumpy skin disease hit 100
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Confirmed cases of lumpy skin disease hit 100 as health authorities expect the cattle disease to peak later this month, officials said Friday.
The country has reported 101 confirmed cases nationwide, including three new infections from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Last week, South Korea completed the inoculation of all 4.05 million cattle in the country.
Authorities, however, anticipate additional infections for the time being, considering the typical three-week period for cattle to develop antibodies.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Pianist Cho Seong-jin to perform with Berlin Philharmonic this week in Seoul
-
Nuclear arms of N. Korea, China, Russia pose 'existential' dangers to U.S., its allies: report
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min prepared for 'thorny path' to 2026 FIFA World Cup
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. stage joint air drills with B-52H bombers over Yellow Sea
-
Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center
-
JCS says N. Korea could test-fire solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile