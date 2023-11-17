Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon, Xi exchange greetings at APEC summit

All News 09:01 November 17, 2023

By Lee Haye-ah

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged greetings during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit Thursday as the two sides were reportedly working to arrange a separate bilateral meeting.

The two leaders were caught on video as they shook hands and briefly exchanged remarks before the start of the APEC Informal Dialogue at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

What they said to each other was not immediately known.

Whether Yoon and Xi will hold a separate bilateral meeting here has been a focus of attention. If realized, it will be their second summit after they met for the first time on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands at the APEC Informal Dialogue at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands at the APEC Informal Dialogue at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon Suk Yeol #Xi Jinping
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!