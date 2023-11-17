Yoon, Xi exchange greetings at APEC summit
By Lee Haye-ah
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged greetings during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit Thursday as the two sides were reportedly working to arrange a separate bilateral meeting.
The two leaders were caught on video as they shook hands and briefly exchanged remarks before the start of the APEC Informal Dialogue at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
What they said to each other was not immediately known.
Whether Yoon and Xi will hold a separate bilateral meeting here has been a focus of attention. If realized, it will be their second summit after they met for the first time on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November.
