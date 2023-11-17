Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 17, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-1 Sunny 60
Incheon 04/00 Sleet 60
Suwon 05/-1 Sunny 60
Cheongju 07/01 Sunny 60
Daejeon 07/00 Sleet 70
Chuncheon 04/-2 Sunny 60
Gangneung 09/04 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 08/02 Sleet 60
Gwangju 08/04 Sleet 60
Jeju 13/10 Rain 80
Daegu 11/03 Sunny 60
Busan 12/07 Sunny 60

