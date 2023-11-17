Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 17, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-1 Sunny 60

Incheon 04/00 Sleet 60

Suwon 05/-1 Sunny 60

Cheongju 07/01 Sunny 60

Daejeon 07/00 Sleet 70

Chuncheon 04/-2 Sunny 60

Gangneung 09/04 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 08/02 Sleet 60

Gwangju 08/04 Sleet 60

Jeju 13/10 Rain 80

Daegu 11/03 Sunny 60

Busan 12/07 Sunny 60

(END)

