SSG Landers hire ex-KT Wiz GM Lee Soong-yong as new manager

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The SSG Landers said Friday they have hired former KT Wiz executive Lee Soong-yong as their new manager.

Lee, 52, signed a two-year contract worth 900 million won (US$695,090), with 600 million won in total salary over those two years and 300 million won in signing bonus.

Lee takes over from Kim Won-hyong, who was fired on Oct. 31, six days after the Landers were eliminated in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason. Kim had two years left on his contract, which he signed after leading the Landers to the Korean Series title in 2022.



New SSG Landers manager Lee Soong-yong poses next to the team's 2022 Korean Series trophy on Nov. 17, 2023, in this photo provided by the Landers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"It's an honor to be the manager of the SSG Landers. I have a great responsibility at hand, having to put up results and also develop new players at the same time," Lee said. "I will be working closely with my coaching staff, players and front office to lay foundation for a dynasty."

Lee had served as general manager of the Wiz from 2019 to 2021. He is now the sixth former KBO player to have worked both as general manager and field manager in the league.

Lee played 2,001 games across 18 seasons, recording 1,727 hits, 162 home runs and 857 RBIs. Lee won four Korean Series titles with the Hyundai Unicorns in 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2004. The former first baseman had a reputation as a good clubhouse leader for those championship squads.

Lee also spent the majority of his career in the western city of Incheon, which is currently the home of the Landers.

After retirement, Lee worked as a television analyst for a couple of years, before joining the expansion Wiz as a hitting coach. The general manager stint followed, and he later became the head of player development for the same organization.

In firing Kim late last month, the Landers said they wanted to go in a new direction and were looking for a fresher voice in the dugout.



New SSG Landers manager Lee Soong-yong poses next to the team's 2022 Korean Series trophy on Nov. 17, 2023, in this photo provided by the Landers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Landers said they noted Lee's "servant leadership style," based on his ability to bring out the best in players with his open communication and respect.

"He is the kind of manager who can build strong relationships with players and bring the team together," the club said. "He has an intimate knowledge of the latest trends in the KBO, thanks to his experience as coach and front office executive. We felt he was the perfect man who can take us in the right direction in the shortest possible time."

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)