SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.69 3.69

2-M 3.82 3.82

3-M 3.99 3.99

6-M 4.09 4.10

12-M 4.09 4.12



