Remains of Korean War veteran identified
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The remains of a South Korean soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War have been identified years after their discovery at a former battle site, the defense ministry said Friday.
The ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification identified the remains of Kang Yun-sik, first recovered in 2012, through DNA analysis based on samples provided by his family. KIA stands for killed in action.
His remains were found in the mountainous county of Inje, 126 kilometers northeast of Seoul, where fierce fighting took place against North Korean troops. Kang, who held the rank equivalent to the current staff sergeant, was killed in action in the area in April 1951.
He had joined the military in September 1950, three months after the war broke out.
A ceremony marking his return took place at a family member's home in Gunpo, 24 km south of Seoul, on Friday.
A total of 137,899 South Korean soldiers were killed during the war, according to the ministry. South Korea has so far identified the remains of 222 soldiers killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.
