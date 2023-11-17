S. Korean investors renew calls for compensation over stalled tour program in N. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- More than a dozen South Korean investors pressed the government again Friday to provide compensation for their losses stemming from a long-stalled tour program in North Korea.
The latest call came a day before the 25th anniversary of the launch of the tour program at Mount Kumgang, a scenic mountain resort on North Korea's east coast.
The investors called for a special bill to recoup their losses, and write off relevant debt and interest, saying in a news conference that the government should be accountable for what they claimed to be insufficient preparation to put in place a legal basis for compensation.
The unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the matter should be discussed in the National Assembly, in response to a question on the requests for compensation.
The cross-border tour program was once hailed as a key symbol of reconciliation between South and North Korea. It attracted more than 1.95 million visitors, providing much-needed hard currency to North Korea.
In 2008, South Korea suspended tours after a South Korean female tourist was shot dead by a North Korean guard near the resort. Pyongyang claimed the tourist had ventured into an off-limits military area.
In 2016, North Korea seized all assets of the South Korean businesses and completely annulled business agreements.
The mountain resort also served as a venue for temporary reunions of families in South and North Korea separated following the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in a cease-fire and not a peace treaty.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Pianist Cho Seong-jin to perform with Berlin Philharmonic this week in Seoul
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Nuclear arms of N. Korea, China, Russia pose 'existential' dangers to U.S., its allies: report
-
S. Korea cruise past Singapore to kick off World Cup qualification
-
Captain Sonny battles through pain to lead S. Korea to World Cup qualifying win
-
JCS says N. Korea could test-fire solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile
-
(LEAD) Anti-corruption agency mulls raising price ceiling for meals for public officials