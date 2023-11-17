Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean investors renew calls for compensation over stalled tour program in N. Korea

All News 15:42 November 17, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- More than a dozen South Korean investors pressed the government again Friday to provide compensation for their losses stemming from a long-stalled tour program in North Korea.

The latest call came a day before the 25th anniversary of the launch of the tour program at Mount Kumgang, a scenic mountain resort on North Korea's east coast.

The investors called for a special bill to recoup their losses, and write off relevant debt and interest, saying in a news conference that the government should be accountable for what they claimed to be insufficient preparation to put in place a legal basis for compensation.

The unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the matter should be discussed in the National Assembly, in response to a question on the requests for compensation.

The cross-border tour program was once hailed as a key symbol of reconciliation between South and North Korea. It attracted more than 1.95 million visitors, providing much-needed hard currency to North Korea.

In 2008, South Korea suspended tours after a South Korean female tourist was shot dead by a North Korean guard near the resort. Pyongyang claimed the tourist had ventured into an off-limits military area.

In 2016, North Korea seized all assets of the South Korean businesses and completely annulled business agreements.

The mountain resort also served as a venue for temporary reunions of families in South and North Korea separated following the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in a cease-fire and not a peace treaty.

Members of the Mt. Kumgang Enterprise Association and the Mt. Kumgang Investment Company Association hold a press conference in front of the government complex in Seoul on Nov. 17, 2023, calling for a special bill to compensate losses from the long-suspended tour program to North Korea's Mount Kumgang. (Yonhap)

Members of the Mt. Kumgang Enterprise Association and the Mt. Kumgang Investment Company Association hold a press conference in front of the government complex in Seoul on Nov. 17, 2023, calling for a special bill to compensate losses from the long-suspended tour program to North Korea's Mount Kumgang. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#N Korea #Mount Kumgang #tour program
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!