2,000 shoes lined up as tribute to those killed in Israel-Hamas conflict
By Kim Hyun-soo
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- About 2,000 pairs of shoes were lined up in central Seoul on Friday in a show of mourning for those killed in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Civic activists displayed the shoes in front of the Bosingak Pavilion and called for a ceasefire.
Some 3,000 pairs of shoes were donated from across the country with messages of hope for peace, they said.
"We are standing in front of the shoes symbolizing all those killed in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and Israel during the over 75 years of Israeli occupation," said Han Soo-young, an activist. "These shoes will show that the deaths are not just numbers."
Activists plan to hold a mourning event at 7 p.m. and continue displaying the shoes until 8 p.m.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
