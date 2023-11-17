SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 444,000 DN 11,000

LS 76,800 DN 800

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES 40,000 DN 800

GC Corp 116,600 UP 9,500

COSMOCHEM 35,950 DN 700

CJ LOGISTICS 87,400 UP 8,200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,370 DN 110

SKC 98,400 UP 3,900

DB INSURANCE 81,600 DN 500

SLCORP 33,300 DN 100

Yuhan 61,600 DN 1,000

POSCO Holdings 463,500 DN 3,500

SamsungElec 72,500 DN 300

NHIS 10,400 DN 30

KPIC 160,200 UP 7,200

GS Retail 24,900 0

GS E&C 15,810 UP 390

DL 48,900 UP 1,050

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,330 DN 1,170

KIA CORP. 85,200 UP 700

Youngpoong 508,000 DN 2,000

SK hynix 129,900 DN 2,400

Ottogi 397,500 UP 6,500

LS ELECTRIC 69,600 UP 800

KorZinc 488,500 UP 5,000

HtlShilla 65,800 DN 1,200

Hanmi Science 35,900 UP 700

SamsungElecMech 139,400 UP 1,800

Hanssem 50,100 UP 400

F&F 88,400 DN 3,200

HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,250 UP 450

Kogas 23,600 DN 50

SamsungF&MIns 245,000 DN 4,500

HDKSOE 98,200 DN 900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,750 DN 1,250

MS IND 17,850 DN 460

OCI Holdings 103,200 UP 1,900

SamsungHvyInd 7,400 DN 200

HyundaiMipoDock 75,400 DN 600

IS DONGSEO 27,800 DN 600

