KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 444,000 DN 11,000
LS 76,800 DN 800
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES111 40 0 DN800
GC Corp 116,600 UP 9,500
COSMOCHEM 35,950 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 87,400 UP 8,200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,370 DN 110
SKC 98,400 UP 3,900
DB INSURANCE 81,600 DN 500
SLCORP 33,300 DN 100
Yuhan 61,600 DN 1,000
POSCO Holdings 463,500 DN 3,500
SamsungElec 72,500 DN 300
NHIS 10,400 DN 30
KPIC 160,200 UP 7,200
GS Retail 24,900 0
GS E&C 15,810 UP 390
DL 48,900 UP 1,050
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,330 DN 1,170
KIA CORP. 85,200 UP 700
Youngpoong 508,000 DN 2,000
SK hynix 129,900 DN 2,400
Ottogi 397,500 UP 6,500
LS ELECTRIC 69,600 UP 800
KorZinc 488,500 UP 5,000
HtlShilla 65,800 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 35,900 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 139,400 UP 1,800
Hanssem 50,100 UP 400
F&F 88,400 DN 3,200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,250 UP 450
Kogas 23,600 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 245,000 DN 4,500
HDKSOE 98,200 DN 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,750 DN 1,250
MS IND 17,850 DN 460
OCI Holdings 103,200 UP 1,900
SamsungHvyInd 7,400 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 75,400 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 27,800 DN 600
(MORE)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
(LEAD) Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' debuts at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director
-
Pianist Cho Seong-jin to perform with Berlin Philharmonic this week in Seoul
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Nuclear arms of N. Korea, China, Russia pose 'existential' dangers to U.S., its allies: report
-
S. Korea cruise past Singapore to kick off World Cup qualification
-
Captain Sonny battles through pain to lead S. Korea to World Cup qualifying win
-
JCS says N. Korea could test-fire solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile
-
(LEAD) Anti-corruption agency mulls raising price ceiling for meals for public officials