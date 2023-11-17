KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
S-Oil 67,800 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 249,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 154,900 UP 3,300
HMM 15,500 DN 110
HYUNDAI WIA 57,100 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 131,100 UP 500
Mobis 229,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 121,300 UP 800
S-1 59,800 UP 2,400
ZINUS 18,000 DN 680
Hanchem 182,600 UP 900
DWS 31,100 UP 200
KEPCO 17,780 UP 130
SamsungSecu 38,800 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 8,060 DN 100
SKTelecom 51,900 UP 800
HyundaiElev 47,050 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 147,600 UP 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,000 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 5,390 UP 170
Hanon Systems 7,190 UP 100
SK 163,000 DN 1,600
ShinpoongPharm 12,630 DN 140
Handsome 18,890 DN 460
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp413 50 DN600
Asiana Airlines 10,890 UP 110
COWAY 51,900 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,200 UP 100
IBK 11,680 DN 20
DONGSUH 18,170 DN 110
SamsungEng 25,250 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 117,900 UP 100
PanOcean 4,110 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,000 0
CheilWorldwide 20,450 0
LOTTE WELLFOOD 126,600 UP 1,200
KT 33,050 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16530 DN180
LOTTE TOUR 10,850 DN 50
LG Uplus 10,440 UP 90
