KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 DN 400
KT&G 90,700 DN 600
Doosan Enerbility 14,390 DN 210
Doosanfc 18,880 DN 580
LG Display 13,610 DN 120
Kangwonland 15,360 DN 130
NAVER 202,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 47,500 DN 700
NCsoft 244,000 DN 7,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,700 DN 100
COSMAX 116,900 DN 1,900
KIWOOM 93,200 UP 100
Hanwha Ocean 24,500 DN 900
HD Hyundai Infracore 7,530 DN 310
DWEC 4,475 UP 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 58,300 DN 1,400
CJ CheilJedang 319,000 UP 500
SamyangFood 193,200 DN 4,400
Daewoong 17,500 UP 2,280
KEPCO KPS 33,850 DN 700
LG H&H 337,500 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 484,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 56,900 0
ShinhanGroup 36,100 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,100 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,550 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 105,700 DN 2,700
Celltrion 168,400 UP 200
TKG Huchems 21,800 DN 200
JB Financial Group 10,910 DN 30
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,200 DN 500
KIH 57,900 DN 1,300
GS 42,500 DN 350
LIG Nex1 93,600 UP 100
Fila Holdings 37,750 DN 1,500
Hansae 23,350 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,500 DN 1,700
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,600 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,685 DN 60
AMOREPACIFIC 135,700 UP 1,700
