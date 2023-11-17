KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
FOOSUNG 11,280 UP 50
SK Innovation 136,100 DN 2,700
DOOSAN 82,100 DN 1,100
HyundaiEng&Const 36,700 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,750 DN 350
Hanwha 24,500 DN 50
DB HiTek 55,300 UP 300
CJ 89,500 UP 500
LX INT 29,500 DN 150
POONGSAN 35,350 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 54,600 UP 300
Youngone Corp 46,600 DN 550
CSWIND 48,850 DN 1,750
GKL 14,000 DN 220
KOLON IND 43,750 UP 600
HanmiPharm 301,500 UP 500
SD Biosensor 10,860 DN 290
Meritz Financial 55,900 UP 600
BNK Financial Group 7,070 0
DGB Financial Group 8,270 DN 110
emart 76,500 DN 1,500
TaihanElecWire 11,880 DN 140
Hyundai M&F INS 30,650 UP 200
Kumyang 98,000 DN 1,400
Daesang 20,550 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,650 DN 50
ORION Holdings 15,900 UP 30
KCC 236,500 0
SKBP 85,700 DN 1,300
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,400 DN 600
AmoreG 29,850 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 184,400 DN 400
TaekwangInd 608,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,940 UP 100
KAL 22,550 UP 600
LG Corp. 85,300 UP 400
POSCO FUTURE M 286,000 DN 7,500
Boryung 9,640 UP 40
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,000 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,150 UP 250
(MORE)
