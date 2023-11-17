KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
YoulchonChem 34,700 UP 2,050
LG Energy Solution 432,000 DN 10,500
Shinsegae 172,500 DN 1,400
Nongshim 423,500 DN 5,500
SGBC 53,600 DN 700
Hyosung 66,100 UP 1,000
LOTTE 29,250 0
GCH Corp 15,230 UP 330
LotteChilsung 154,700 DN 1,700
HITEJINRO 23,250 UP 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY448 50 DN1350
KOLMAR KOREA 45,500 DN 1,100
PIAM 29,350 DN 250
HANJINKAL 52,900 UP 3,300
CHONGKUNDANG 116,400 DN 11,200
DoubleUGames 46,000 0
HL MANDO 35,650 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 723,000 DN 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,900 DN 1,650
Netmarble 47,950 DN 3,150
KRAFTON 193,100 DN 10,400
HD HYUNDAI 59,300 DN 400
ORION 120,600 DN 100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 22,400 DN 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,780 DN 110
BGF Retail 133,500 DN 6,100
SKCHEM 62,800 DN 400
HDC-OP 14,150 UP 590
HYOSUNG TNC 374,500 DN 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 379,000 DN 5,000
HANILCMT 12,700 DN 20
SKBS 67,100 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 12,510 DN 90
KakaoBank 23,700 DN 650
HYBE 190,300 DN 15,200
SK ie technology 67,500 DN 800
DL E&C 36,700 UP 200
kakaopay 41,800 DN 1,000
K Car 10,550 UP 190
SKSQUARE 48,600 DN 750
