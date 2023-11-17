SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'visible, strategic' military actions over S. Korea-U.S. defense talks

SEOUL -- North Korea threatened Thursday to take more "visible and strategic" military actions after South Korea and the United States updated their joint deterrence strategies against the North during their latest annual defense chief talks.

The North's defense ministry issued the statement, claiming that the "tailored deterrence strategy" adopted when the South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs held the annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul on Monday shows their ulterior goal is to invade the North.



------------

N. Korea, Russia sign cooperation protocol after talks on economy, science: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korea and Russia have signed a protocol on expanding cooperation in various fields following bilateral talks on economy, science and technology held in Pyongyang, the North's state media reported Thursday.

The agreement was signed after the two countries held the 10th meeting of the Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology on Wednesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said without specifying details.



------------

(2nd LD) Russian delegation arrives in Pyongyang for trade, science talks: KCNA

SEOUL -- A Russian government delegation has arrived in Pyongyang for talks on trade and science cooperation, the North's state media said Wednesday, as the two countries seek to strengthen ties following the rare summit between their leaders in September.

The delegation, led by its Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, arrived Tuesday to take part in the 10th meeting of the Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology between the two countries, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea tests newly developed solid-fuel engines for new-type IRBM: KCNA

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has successfully conducted ground tests of newly developed solid-fuel engines for a new type of intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.

The first- and second-stage engines were tested Saturday and Tuesday to evaluate the technical specifications of the newly developed high-thrust solid-fuel IRBM engines, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



------------

N. Korea slams G7 top diplomats' joint statement condemning Pyongyang's nuclear, missile programs

SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday denounced a joint statement issued by the Group of Seven foreign ministers that condemned Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs, demanding the immediate dismantling of what it called a confrontational group of destroyers of peace.

Wrapping up a two-day meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of the G7 advanced countries issued the joint statement condemning North Korea's ballistic missile programs and its suspected arms transfers to Russia.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-UNC defense chief meeting as attempt for 'new war of aggression'

SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday renewed its calls for dissolving the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC), claiming that a plan by South Korea and UNC member states to hold the inaugural defense ministerial meeting this week is a "dangerous" scheme to spark a "new war of aggression" against the North.

South Korea and 17 member states of the UNC will hold their first meeting of defense chiefs and representatives Tuesday in Seoul to explore the role of the UNC in deterring war on the Korean Peninsula and maintaining peace. The UNC oversees the enforcement of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

(END)