SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
(LEAD) JCS chairman nominee says 2018 military agreement limits surveillance on N. Korea
SEOUL -- The nominee for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement poses limits to the South Korean military's surveillance on North Korea and live-fire drills near the maritime border.
Adm. Kim Myung-soo made the remark during a confirmation hearing on his nomination as South Korea is reviewing whether to partially suspend the agreement aimed at preventing military clashes near the border amid rising North Korean threats.
S. Korea pushes to include abductee issue as official agenda item for inter-Korean talks
SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Wednesday it will push to discuss the issue of South Koreans abducted by North Korea as an official agenda item if the two Koreas resume dialogue.
The move is part of the fourth basic plan for the development of inter-Korean relations, a five-year blueprint for the government's policy on North Korea. Earlier in the day, Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho reported details of the 2023-27 basic plan to the National Assembly.
(LEAD) S. Korea considering partial suspension of inter-Korean military agreement upon N. Korean satellite launch
SEOUL -- South Korea is considering partially suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement as a precautionary measure against North Korean provocations in case it makes a third attempt to launch a spy satellite, sources said Tuesday.
The Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) calls for setting up buffer zones and no-fly zones near the inter-Korean border to ban artillery firing, naval drills and surveillance activities to prevent clashes between the two Koreas.
