Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.



Nov. 12 -- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month

13 -- S. Korea, U.S. revise 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea

N. Korea slams S. Korea-UNC defense chief meeting as attempt for 'new war of aggression'

14 -- U.N. Command member states vow united response if S. Korea attacked

S. Korea considering partial suspension of inter-Korean military agreement upon N. Korean satellite launch

15 -- N. Korea tests newly developed solid-fuel engines for new-type IRBM: KCNA

16 -- U.N. committee adopts resolution on N. Korean human rights for 19th straight year

N. Korea, Russia sign cooperation protocol after talks on economy, science: KCNA

N. Korea warns of 'visible, strategic' military actions over S. Korea-U.S. defense talks

