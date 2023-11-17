The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

5-yr sentence sought for Samsung chief in connection with 2015 merger of affiliates

SEOUL -- Prosecutors demanded a five-year prison sentence for Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Friday on charges of stock price rigging and accounting fraud connected to the controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.

Prosecutors also requested a fine of 500 million won (US$386,817) for Lee during the final hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court for the merger case.

-----------------

Gov't, PPP to seek special legislation to end dog meat consumption

SEOUL -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) decided Friday to seek special legislation within this year to put an end to dog meat consumption, a lawmaker said.

The envisioned bill aims to ban the acts of butchering, distributing and selling of dog meat, and seeks to crack down on such acts starting in 2027 after a three-year grace period, according to Rep. Yu Eui-dong, the PPP's chief policy maker.

-----------------

(LEAD) Gov't civil service portal goes down; nationwide service disruptions reported

SEOUL -- The government's online civil service portal went down Friday, disrupting online state public services nationwide, officials said.

The civil service portal, Government24, has become inaccessible, and its front page has displayed a message notifying users of the service suspension since 1:55 p.m.

-----------------

Ex-top security adviser says S. Korea should persuade China to 'delink' N.K. issue from U.S.-China rivalry

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States should seek ways to convince China to separate the North Korean nuclear issue from the intensifying strategic competition between Washington and Beijing, a former top security aide said Friday.

Kim Sung-han, who served as the first national security adviser under the Yoon Suk Yeol government until March, made the point at a forum, noting the U.S.-China rivalry has made it "even harder" to put pressure on the North.

-----------------

S. Korean investors renew calls for compensation over stalled tour program in N. Korea

SEOUL -- More than a dozen South Korean investors pressed the government again Friday to provide compensation for their losses stemming from a long-stalled tour program in North Korea.

The latest call came a day before the 25th anniversary of the launch of the tour program at Mount Kumgang, a scenic mountain resort on North Korea's east coast.

-----------------

2,000 shoes lined up as tribute to those killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

SEOUL -- About 2,000 pairs of shoes were lined up in central Seoul on Friday in a show of mourning for those killed in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Civic activists displayed the shoes in front of the Bosingak Pavilion and called for a ceasefire.

-------------------

(LEAD) S. Korean shares snap 3-day winning streak amid eased U.S. rate hike woes

SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed lower Friday to end their three-day winning streak amid speculation that the Federal Reserve may end its aggressive rate hike campaign on eased inflation woes. The local currency closed unchanged against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 18.33 points, or 0.74 percent, to close at 2,469.85.



(END)