Yoon says S. Korea will push use of carbon-free energy sources
By Lee Haye-ah
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to push the use of carbon-free energy sources as he called on members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum to cooperate.
Yoon was speaking at the APEC Informal Dialogue attended by leaders of the 21 APEC member economies and guest nations at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
"The climate crisis is the most urgent task that we must overcome in order to create a sustainable future," Yoon said, before stressing the role APEC has to play as a bloc representing around 60 percent of global gross domestic product.
"The Republic of Korea plans to pursue the transition to a clean energy regime together with APEC member states," he continued, referring to South Korea by its formal name. "The Republic of Korea will lead the spread of carbon-free energy use, and hopes to cooperate with APEC member states."
Yoon also said South Korea is actively pushing to increase the use of smart mobility, such as environment-friendly cars, self-driving cars and intelligent transport systems, and proposed that APEC launch a special initiative to promote smart mobility within the APEC region.
Additionally, Yoon promised that South Korea will contribute to reducing the climate divide, such as by helping Asia-Pacific countries develop independent capabilities to adapt to climate change.
