Soprano Sumi Jo performs in Brussels to promote S. Korea's World Expo bid
BRUSSELS, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean soprano Sumi Jo has performed in a concert in Belgium to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the Korean Culture Center in Belgium said.
Jo took the stage at the Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels on Thursday (local time), as the media show "Embrace of Lights," hosted by the Korean Culture Center, lit up the landmark in the Belgian capital.
She sang four songs, including "Love Love," her new song to be officially released next year, and "I am Korean."
South Korea is seeking to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, competing against Italy and Saudi Arabia. The winner will be announced on Nov. 28.
