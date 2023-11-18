Yoon calls on APEC members to prioritize supply chain resilience
By Lee Haye-ah
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday to prioritize supply chain resilience by adopting early warning systems and other steps to address supply chain disruptions.
Yoon issued the call during the APEC leaders' retreat in San Francisco, saying South Korea will play a leading role in the process, as economic unpredictability goes against the spirit of free trade and multilateralism.
He also said the 21-member bloc should work to strengthen the rules-based trade order and actively participate in establishing digital rules and governance systems.
Yoon asked member economies to participate in the "AI Global Forum" to be hosted by South Korea next year, adding that as the 2025 chair of APEC, South Korea will do its best to galvanize regional cooperation for freedom, peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
